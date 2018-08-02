The Most Popular Android Games Right Now. Trending games!

We all love playing games on our smartphones and tablets, whether we do it on a break at work, between classes at school or at home for relaxation. But which are the best Android games to play in terms of gameplay, graphics, soundtrack, and most importantly the level of fun these games deliver?

Today, we are bringing you our list of some of the Most Popular Android Games in the Google Play store based on what is currently trending in the Android world.

So, let’s get started!

1. Arena of Valor

Applying the same recipe that brought huge success to Dota and League of Legends games on PC Desktops for the last 10 years or so, Arena of Valor is a 5 versus 5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game for mobile devices. It brings the same style of gameplay to Android devices requiring skill, precision and synchronization with 4 other team mates in order to achieve the ultimate goal: defeating the enemy team. The game is so trendy right now that it got picked by the eSports scene as an official game in its mobile competitions. Hundred of thousands of players, if not millions play every day for free Arena of Valor.

Download

2. Garena Free Fire

Out of PUBG, Fortnite and other games with similar gameplay Garena Free Fire is the lesser known mobile game of the bunch, however, the game is currently trending and to be honest we find it better than PUBG and Fortnite, but this is our personal opinion about it. Garena Free Fire is not just another ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile handsets where for 10 minutes you find yourself pitted against 49 other players on a remote island, all seeking survival. The last man standing wins the game every time.

Download

3. Helix Jump

Helix Jump has made it to the top of the charts in the Google Play store for months now. And as basic as the gameplay is, the fun the user experiences made Helix Jump one of the most trending mobile games today. The game is so simple, all you have to do is to make sure you tap to bounce the ball perfectly through the helix tower labyrinth traps. Helix Jump has addictive gameplay mechanics and good graphics to keep you playing.

Let us know what is your personal best score!

Download

4. War and Magic

Not only that the game is considered right now one of the most popular Android games in the Google Play store because of its real-time MMO action strategy gameplay, but it also reminds us of the good old times when we were playing Heroes of Might and Magic and Ceaser on PC (late 90s – early 2000s). War and Magic has a well-designed battle system that challenges your strategic and tactical thinking. The game delivers stunning 3D graphics and most importantly it allows you to ally with other players from all over the globe in order to build powerful virtual empires to conquer your enemies.

Download

5. Identity V