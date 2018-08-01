Huawei announces Honor Note 10 gaming phone with double Turbo mode

Huawei introduced an interesting Honor series smartphone this week dubbed Honor Note 10. The phone is ment for mobile gaming as it packs a lot of horse power under its hood, as well as a cooling system and dual Turbo GPU mode.

Honor Note 10 features a 6.95-inch AMOLED display with thin bezels (no notch), Full HD+ screen resolution, 355 ppi, HDR10 ready and dual speakers (Dolby Surround technology) placed at the top and bottom of the phone so that when you play games on it in landscape mode the speakers fire sideways (not really the best place to put them but at least it has thin bezels).

Huawei equipped the Honor Note 10 with a custom version of its Kirin 970 chipset, which has Turbo GPU mode activated, and it also introduces a Turbo CPU feature too forming the Double Turbo Mode. This is possible thanks to the 9 layers of heat dissipation implemented by Huawei inside the phone that promises up to 41% better temperature management, which translates into 10 °C less under heavy usage (gameplay).

Honor Note 10 is also equipped with a dual camera at the back comprised of a 24MP sensor + a 16MP sensor (both sensors sport f/1.8 aperture). At the frotn sits a 13MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. All cameras taking advantage of the NPU unit inside which allows A.I. based camera features to help improve the photographies the user takes.

In addition, the new Honor smartphone dedicated to mobile gaming packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery to last you a day of gameplay, and it also feature Super Charging technology.

Huawei says that the new Honor Note 10 is now available on pre-order in China, in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colours running Android 8.1 Oreo with Emotion UI v8.2 out of the box. Shipping starts today, August 1.

As for pricing, the Note 10 in the Honor series costs a little over 350 Euros equipped with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM (internal storage), 400 Euros with 128GB ROM, while the most powerful variant equipped with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM will set you back about 455 Euro.