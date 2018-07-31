Pixel 3 XL stars in a new set of hands-on photos ahead of launch

It wont be long now until Google Inc will be releasing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones with the latest iteration of Android (v9.0). The event could be announced any day now, but until Google decides on the date, we are able to take a closer look at one of the upcoming Pixel phones thanks to a series of images published online.

Google’s Pixel 3 XL (white model) has been shown off in a few hands-on images revealing a tall 19:9 aspect ratio display with notch, stereo front-facing speakers and a larger chin than the one on the iPhone X (2017 model), which could be a deal breaker for some if the design of the Engineering Validation Test (EVT 1.0) unit we see in these pictures translates to the design of the final product Google will be selling later this fall (probably starting from mid-October onwards).

Another tid bit of information revealed by these images regarding Pixel 3 XL’s design, is the single camera at the back. It appears Google decided not to adopt the dual (or triple) camera system that most smartphone makers adopted in the last 2-3 years. However, the camera is expected to feature even better than Pixel 2 XL optical image stabilization as well as A.I. based functionality / features in the Camera department.

The overall look and feel of the Pixel 3 XL wont change much compared to all previous Pixel models, but it will definitely pack powerful hardware under its hood including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4 if not 6 GB of RAM and hopefully a battery with at least 3,300 mAh to ensure a day of usage.

As for pricing, don’t expect it to be cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone Ten or Huawei’s P20 Pro smartphone. We estimate Pixel 3 XL’s price range somewhere between 800 and 950 Euros with sales starting in early November 2018.