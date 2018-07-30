YouTube app dark mode begins rolling to Android users

Last year Google introduced the dark mode (skin) to its Youtube web interface, with the promise that eventually the app will receive it as well. The dark mode is currently available to iOS users, and as of this week Android users are reportedly beginning to receive it as well.

It appears that you don’t need a YouTube app update to have access to this feature, but rather it is a push from within Google’s servers, and once notified about the mode being activated on your mobile device, then you’ll be able to set the Dark theme ON or OFF from the Settings menu.

We havent received it yet in the UK, but if you notice it, please let us know in the comments below.