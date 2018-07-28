Google bans a lot of apps in its latest Play store Developers Policy update

Google acknowledged that it has to step up to fix some problems with the apps that are uploaded on its Android app store, and so it hardned its Play Store Developers Policy this week enforcing new rules on developers.

“Before submitting an app, ask yourself if your app is appropriate for Google Play and compliant with local laws.” Google

Any application that sexualizes minors is immediately removed from the Play store, also any app that addresses to children but delivers adult content.

Google is also keeping a close eye on apps that “promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Any crypto currency mining app is also banned as of this week, so are the apps and games with duplicate content. Those that mimic / plagiarises the story, graphics, gameplay, or “apps that are created by an automated tool, wizard service, or based on templates”.

Google bans any app that facilitate the sale of explosives, firearms, ammunition, or certain firearms accessories.

What is interesting is that Google will allow content, services, and ads that facilitate online gambling, as long as those businesses meet certain requirements. We also allow daily fantasy sports apps that meet certain requirements.

Gambling Apps (Currently permitted in the UK, Ireland, and France only) We allow content and services that facilitate online gambling, as long as they meet the following requirements: Developer must successfully complete the application process in order to distribute the app on Play;

App must comply with all applicable laws and industry standards for any country in which it is distributed;

Developer must have a valid gambling license for each country in which the app is distributed;

App must prevent under-age users from gambling in the app;

App must prevent use from countries not covered by the developer-provided gambling license;

App must NOT be purchasable as a paid app on Google Play, nor use Google Play In-app Billing;

App must be free to download and install from the Store;

App must be rated AO (Adult Only) or IARC equivalent; and

App and its app listing must clearly display information about responsible gambling. For all other locations, we don’t allow content or services that facilitate online gambling, including, but not limited to, online casinos, sports betting and lotteries, and games of skill that offer prizes of cash or other value.

Gambling Ads within Play-distributed Apps We allow ads that facilitate online gambling, as long as they meet the following requirements: App and ad (including gambling advertisers) must comply with all applicable laws and industry standards for any location where the gambling ad is displayed;

Ad must meet local licensing requirements for all gambling-related products and services being promoted;

App must not display a gambling ad to individuals known to be under the age of 18;

App must not be enrolled in the Designed for Families program;

App must not target individuals under the age of 18;

Ad must clearly display information about responsible gambling on the landing page, the advertised app listing itself or within the app; and

App that is advertising a gambling ad must not be a simulated gambling app (an entertainment game without real money gambling).

For the full Google Play store Developers policy update head over to Google’s dedicated policy page.