Asphalt 9 Legends now available on Android

Surprise, surprise! Gameloft has just announced the release of Asphalt 9 Legends car simulator game. The game is the latest in the fast-paced Asphalt games franchise and, as predicted, is fully packed with car stunts, enhanced graphics effects and super speedsters.

The graphics is outstanding and the slow-mo effects adds more to the overall of Asphalt 9 Legends intense gameplay.

“Basically a copy of Need For Speed: No Limits… Has the same blueprint method for unlocking cars & levelling up their levels… Auto acceleration, short races and the damn fuel refill system,” had to say one Google Play store user who already tried the game.

The game is playable on Android devices running version 4.3 or a newer iteration of Android, but it might not work on devices with low RAM and poor GPU that run a more current version of Android. Some users complaing of game being stuck at Asphalt 9 logo screen / blank screen.

Asphalt 9 Legends is available now to download for free via the Google Play store, but be aware that it has in-app item purchases and ads that may redirect you outside the game to a third-party website.

Tried it yet? How do you like Gameloft’s latest Asphalt game title?