Galaxy Watch SM-R810 shows up on Samsung’s website ahead of launch

It is that time of the year when Samsung brings new gadgets to the market. This year Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Note 9 and a brand new smartwatch, which surprisingly it will not bear the ‘Samsung Gear’ moniker but rather Galaxy Watch name. And this is not the only surprise regarding Samsung’s next smartwatch. The rumour has it that the watch will run Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen, the culprit is Bixby assistant that requires Android to run smoothly.

Galaxy Watch SM-R810

While we are still three weeks away from Samsung’s big Unpacked event which will be taking place in New York in August 9, Samsung US official website listed the Galaxy Watch SM-R810 in Rose Gold variant. The model listed and immediately taken down after realising the mistake they’ve made, feature a 360 degree round display measuring 42mm in diameter, which hints a Galaxy Watch SM-R810 variant ment for women.