In the latest update from Google, the YouTube Android application receives bug fixes and new functionality, but it is not the Dark mode we want for over a year. It is something else.

YouTube app receives incognito mode

The YouTube app receives Incognito mode which allows one to browse YouTube without the stress of caching your history just like incognito mode works in Chrome Browser. You can browse, search and view videos without worrying that it might store data on your device. This functionality has been under heavy testing back in May at Google, and it looks like it’s now rolling out to everyone.

YouTube Android application update is available via Google Play store. And you might have already updated your app without knowing that it has this Incognito mode.

To access it, go into YouTube app’s Settings / User name and ‘Turn on Incognito mode’ and that is it. You’ll be able to sort of hide all of your YouTube activity because the app is not storing any data on your device.