Google to launch multiple Pixel gadgets including a new Pixelbook

Google Inc is about to expand its Pixel range with new gadgets. According to Evan Blass and other sources Google will be announcing in 2018 a smartwatch powered by Wear OS which will carry the Pixel name (likely Pixel Watch), two phones running Android P v9.0 (Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sequel to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL), and a new Pixelbook among other gadgets (likely a new Google Home, new Chromecast, new Pixel Buds, something in the Android TV segment etc).

Evan Blass says that the next generation Pixelbook will feature thinner bezels, likely the latest Qualcomm ARM chipset we’ve seen adopted by a plethora of laptop makers this spring, will support Google Assistant and run Chrome OS with access to Google’s Play store, meaning we will be able to install and run Android apps on the second generation Pixelbook.

As for availability, Blass says that the new Google Pixelbook will ship by the end of 2018. No word on its pricing, but expect a price tag of at least 800 – 900 pounds / euro.