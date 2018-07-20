Best Android Games in the Google Play store [Our all-time favourite picks]

Which are the best Android games? A question many have asked themselves including us at Pocketdroid, and the answer is a little tricky.

According to Google’s Play store ‘Top Games‘ section ranking (see image above) the best games are lame at best, and there is a good reason why these games (usually free to play) make it to the top of the Play store’s list each month. It is because tens of millions of people who access the Play store every day are using low-end devices that cannot run 3D graphics hungry games, so they have to stick with what’s running on their low budget smartphones, like: Kick the Buddy, Subway Surfer, My Talking Tom and so on.

Our Best Android Games selection is not based on Google’s Play store ranking system which usually relays on the monthly stats Google is receiving, but rather a selection of games ranked by people all-time favourites, the quality of the graphics, gameplay mechanics, game controls among other criteria. And we are also taking to consideration the paid games, not just the free to play ones available for download in the Play store.

So, here we go! This is our Best Android Games selection (in no particular order):

Real Racing 3 – This game is still one of the best car simulator games and one of all time favourite games in the genre. The details and the graphics of this game are spectacular to say the least, the controls are great, and you get to virtually drive most of the luxurious sports cars including Ferrari, Nissan, Porsche etc.

PUBG Mobile – Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is currently one of the most played online first person shooter games not only on PC, but also on mobile devices a year after its release. The game is based on the idea ‘Survival of the fittest’, where one will prevail at the end in a kill-to-survive contest which is taking place on a virtual island.

Vainglory – Is without a doubt the best online MOBA (Player vs Player) game right now. Vainglory is so loved world-wide that it has recently made it into the eSports arena, becoming one of the first mobile games to be played at a professional level. In fact, it rivals today games such as League of Legends or Dota (PC games).

Minecraft Pocket Edition – The construction simulator game became notorious while it was only available on PC, then Microsoft purchased it for 2.5 billion dollars and now it has reached our pocket devices. The game is one of the All-time favourite game played by kids and a