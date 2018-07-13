This is the Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960 and its new S Pen

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 debut is set for August 9 2018, in New York, that we know for certain. What we don’t know for being 100% accurate is its specs sheet, its price tag and the date of availability, which leaves a lot of room for speculation and interpretation.

At the end of this week a new image was leaked online, image that allegedly reveal Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960 and its S Pen accessory design in a promotional poster which Samsung Electronics intends to use to promote the latest Galaxy Note phablet model.

If real, the image you see above confirms the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, stereo front-facing speakers and a brand new S Pen design and paint (a weird yellow).

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960 features

As rumoured earlier the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a similar Infinity display with Super AMOLED panel underneath a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The diagonal will likely remain the same 6.3″ we’ve seen on the Galaxy Note 8 last year. Same thing for the screen resolution 1440 x 2960, but in a slightly more compact body with even thinner edges, chin and forehead.

Inside the Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960 expect the Snapdragon 845 chipset with adds HDR content shooting capability, something the Exynos 9810 can’t offer in some Galaxy S9 phones, and this is were it gets interesting in terms of rumours. Some say that Samsung is developing a new Exynos 9820 chipset in order to add HDR shooting capability to the Note 9. In addition, the main dual camera sensors at the back might not be aligned vertically and in-line with the fingerprint sensor as we’ve seen them aligned on the S9 and S9 Plus, but rather positioned horizontally, with the fingerprint sensor position right below the camera. Others say that it might be moved at the front under the Infinity display, however, we do not believe that Samsung is ready to add such biometric scanning technology into its Super AMOLED panels as of this fall.

Samsung will be selling the Galaxy Note 9 in 6 and 8 GB RAM variants with 128GB internal storage on the 6GB RAM models, 256GB and 512GB storage on the 8GB RAM equipped models. If the rumour is true then we will have the first Samsung device to sport South Korean OEM’s brand new eUFS memories, which are faster than current eUFS 2.1.

The battery inside the Galaxy Note 9 is said to offer more battery life than Note 8 currently offers thanks to its 4,000 mAh (or approximately because some rumours hint at a 3,850 mAh battery capacity).

Galaxy Note 9 will be available in several colours starting August 24 (same goes for its S Pen), that’s three-weeks before Apple will be announcing its 2018 iPhone line-up, which will likely give Samsung enough time to sell a few million units of Note 9 world-wide. But first, these rumours have to pan out don’t they?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pricing details

As for pricing, we expect Samsung Electronics to sell its latest Galaxy Note phablet for around 870 GBP / 950 Euro, if not higher considering the tech Samsung will integrate inside it.