Sony announces Xperia A2 Plus smartphone

Xperia A2 Plus is the latest smartphone from Sony, and it’s still an unimpressive device

Sony’s mobile business is not doing well for a few years now. In fact, recently its CEO stepped down in an attempt to revive the Xperia brand and become profitable again.

The latest smartphone announcement shows that Sony hasn’t learned much from its previous mistakes. The company has just announced a new Xperia A2 series phone with an even taller display.

Xperia A2 Plus features a 6-inch LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution. The phone is pretty bulky at 9.6mm and it weighs in a 205 grams. The A2 Plus is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range octa-core CPU, the Snapdragon 630, it comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB internal storage + a micro SD card slot.

In addition, the phone has a built-in 3,580 mAh battery, a 24MP main camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture and 4K video shooting capability. At the front there’s an 8MP selfie snapper, and it runs Android Oreo.

Sony says the Xperia A2 Plus will be available in Black, Gold, Silver and Green colours, but it didn’t say exactly when nor at what price tag. We will get back to you on this as soon as Sony reveals the date and the price of the smartphone.