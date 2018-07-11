Huawei reveals Nova 3 smartphone, a slightly larger P20 Lite

If Huawei’s P20 Pro is too expensive, and the standard P20 and P20 Lite are too small for your hand, then you are in luck because the company has just revealed another smartphone model under Nova 3 moniker in China. Nova 3 is supposed to launch on July 18, but its employees spilled the beans a week early.

Huawei reveals Nova 3 smartphone

Huawei Nova 3 is basically a larger P20 Lite featuring a 6.3-inch IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ screen resolution and 409 ppi. Inside the Nova 3 sits Huawei’s own Kirin 970 octa-core CPU, it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card for up to 256GB.

In addition, the Huawei Nova 3 packs a 3,750 mAh battery, it comes with a dual main camera at the back comprised of a 16MP RGB camera sensor + 24MP monochrome camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture (pretty much the same composition as the main camera on the Honor 10 GT smartphone), while at the front sits a 24MP selfie camera.

Nova 3 runs Android 8.1 with Emotion UI v8.2 on top of it, which brings 3D facial recognition software and 3D Qmojis.

Huawei’s Nova 3 is already up for pre-order online, but shipping starts on July 19. No word on pricing yet, but we know that it will be available in Glossy Black, Gold, Coral Blue and Twilight colour.