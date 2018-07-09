Nokia X5 (Nokia 5.1 Plus) to launch July 11

HMD Global, the brand behind Nokia’s comeback, is about to unleash a new Nokia Android-powered smartphone in Asia after Nokia X6 announcement, phone dubbed Nokia X5. The handset will allegedly launch as Nokia 5.1 Plus in Europe and other markets around the world powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset, 3 or 4GB of RAM and featuring a tall 19:9 aspect ratio display (likely it has a notch) with HD+ screen resolution.

Nokia X5 specs

In addition, the Nokia X5 / Nokia 5.1 Plus will sport 3,000 mAh battery, a dual camera at the back comprised of 13MP and 5MP sensors and will run Android 8.1 stock as part of an on-going Android One partnership HMD sealed with Google Inc a while ago.

As for pricing, the new Nokia X5 (Nokia 5.1 Plus in Europe) will be on the very affordable side of the smartphone market. It will cost less than 150 US dollars.

HMD Global is looking to capitalize from launching low-end devices in countries such as India, countries from the middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa and South America.