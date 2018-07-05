You may have heard about Google’s Android Excellence program where every once in a while new Android apps and games are selectively picked to join the excellence list. The program is ment to identify some of the best apps and games available in the Google Play store, but also to recognize developers from all over the world their hard work and dedication in delivering the best quality, awesome user experience and top-notch performance. It is Google’s way to say ‘Thank you for your work‘ if you like.

So, the 2018 Apps and Games included by Google in its Android Excellence program are as follows:

Android Apps

Beelinguapp: Learn a new language with this unique app. Read and listen to stories with side by side text of the language you’re learning, while following along with your language as a reference.

Fortune City: If you’re looking for a fun app to help manage your personal finances, learn how Fortune City teaches good budgeting habits as you build a prospering metropolis.

ShareTheMeal: Feed a child in need with one tap on your phone, or create a team to fight hunger together with your friends, using this app by the World Food Programme.

Android Games

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp: Take on the role of campsite manager as you collect items to decorate and build your ultimate dream campsite. Meet animals, build friendships and invite your favorite animals over for a fun time.

Cash, Inc.: Be the big boss of your business empire in this fun game. Work your way up to join a community of business elites and become the most famous money tycoon.

Shadowgun Legends: Save humanity from an alien invader in an epic Story Campaign spanning over 200+ mission on 4 diverse planets. Along the way, customize your character, team up with friends, and become a celebrity of the Shadowgun Universe.

See the full list of Android Excellence apps and games below, and let us know which one you find useful in your daily routine.