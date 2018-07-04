Android P Preview Beta 3 now rolling as an almost finished version

On Monday, July 2, Google announced that it has started rolling out Android P Preview Beta 3 build to developers which is more or less a final version of what Android 9.0 will be when it gets out “later this summer.” Basically with the release of Android P Preview Beta 3 Google confirms that by the end of the summer (probably in late August) the next iteration of Android will be pushed to out to smartphone manufacturers.

Android P Preview Beta 3 includes the July 2018 security patches, bug fixes and system optimizations for stability as well as UX polish. The 3rd beta version of Android P allow developers to make sure their apps are ready before the final release version 9.0 goes live. If you want to try it hit this link here.

Got a Google Pixel smartphone with Android P Beta 2? Then your device will automatically receive the upgrade to Beta 3. No worries!

What’s new in Android P Preview Beta 3 update?

Beta 3 software update includes system images for Pixel devices and the Android Emulator, as well as an update to the Android Studio build tools to include D8 as an independent tool. Beta 3 is still an early release candidate build of Android, but with near-final system behaviors and the official Android P APIs (API level 28).

Android P Preview Beta 3 offers everything a developers needs to test his apps or to make them compatible with Android P features like multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, TextClassifier, and many others. In your testing, make sure to account for App standby buckets, privacy restrictions, and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces.

For more details please visit Android Developers blog.