Honor 10 GT goes official with Turbo performance

Back in April Huawei introduced the Honor 10 or a more affordable Twilight design variant of the Huawei P20 Pro.

Huawei didn’t seem satisfied enough with the specs, the performance of the Honor 10, hence today’s announcement in China, where the company announced the Honor 10 GT with Turbo GPU technology, which allows it to perform up to 60% better than the previous model and up to 30% more power efficiently according to Huawei.

Honor 10 GT also receives a bump in the RAM department sporting 8GB RAM instead of just 6GB RAM. But other than that the rest of its specs sheet remains the same: same 5.84-inch FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio and notch, same Kirin 970 chipset but this time around with a Turbo GPU, and a dual camera setup at the back comprised of an RGB 16MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a monochrome 24MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture capable of shooting videos in night time / dark places just like Huawei P20 smartphones do, or at least close to their Camera performance.

The Honor 10 GT will go on sale as of July 24, however its price tag was not disclosed by Huawei nor any details on the global market availability.