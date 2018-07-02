OnePlus 6 Amber Red debuts in China. Coming soon to Europe, too

Earlier this morning in China, Oneplus announced the debut of the gorgeous OnePlus 6 Amber Red variant painted in vibrant red colour.

The Oneplus 6 Amber Red is available on pre-order in China (shipping as of July 9) in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (internal storage) configuration only. The company behind the flagship killer smartphone says the phone will be available in Europe and the US as of July 10 at 10 AM CEST.

OnePlus 6 Amber Red price will set you back 570 Euros, same price tag as Matte Black and Silk White variants with 8GB of RAM. Most likely Europeans will be able to place orders online at oneplus.com.

OnePlus also released a OnePlus 6 limited edition dedicated to Avengers: Infinity War movie (Marvel fans).