Huawei’s Honor 7S now available in the UK. Price tag and availability throughout Europe

About a month ago Huawei announced in China the Honor Play 7 smartphone. The handset is coming to Europe as of this week under Honor 7s name.

Honor 7s key features

Huawei Honor 7s feature a 5.45-inch FullView HD ( 720 x 1440) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, it packs a 3,020 mAh battery, is equipped with a quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) inlcuded in a hybrid slot that offers dual SIM option. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Emotion UI v8 on top of it.

In addition, the Honor 7s comes with a 13MP camera sensor at the back, 5MP selfies snapper with LED Flash at the front instead of the 24MP sensor equipping the Chinese variant.

Huawei Honor 7s Pricing

Huawei is selling the Honor 7s for 100 GBP in Black colour only (for now) in the United Kingdom through HiHonor website, Argos and Three carrier (not listed online). The Blue and Gold variants expected to launch later on. The smartphone is also listed in HiHonor Italy site at 120 Euros, unfortunately italians wont be able to order it just yet.