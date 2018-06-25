Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi’s first phone in the Redmi series with a notch

In a press event scheduled for earlier this morning in China, Xiaomi introduced a brand new Mi Pad tablet and Redmi series smartphone dubbed Redmi 6 Pro, the first in this range to feature a notch.

Xiaomi announces Redmi 6 Pro smartphone

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro is made of matel and features a 5.85-inch IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,280px) screen resolution. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range series Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 625,

In addition, the new smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, runs MIUI 9 ROM (probably soon upgradable to MIUI 10), it comes equipped with a dual main camera at the back comprised of 12MP + 5MP sensors. At the front sits a 5MP camera with Face Unlock functionality, HDR and A.I. based Portrait Mode.

Xiaomi will begin selling on pre-order Redmi 6 Pro units as of tomorrow (June 26) in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variants, and in Flame Red, Cherry Blossom Powder, Bali Blue, Stone Black and Sand Gold colours.

The Chinese company says Redmi 6 Pro’s price starts at about 130 Euros, and it can go up to about 175 Euros for the best equipped model (with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage).

No market availability announcement outside China yet, but we pretty certain that Xiaomi will release Redmi 6 Pro at least in Europe in the coming months.