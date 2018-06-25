Xiaomi announces Mi Pad 4 tablet. Affordable price!

This morning in China, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone with a notch, and alongside it a brand new Mi Pad tablet. Despite the fact that the tablet market is on downfall path, Xiaomi still sees potential in the tablet segment.

Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 4 tablet is a budget-friendly with 4G LTE gadget

Mi Pad 4 is an WiFi-only / LTE tablet that features an 8-inch LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 1,920 x 1,200 pixels screen resolution. It is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 CPU, a non-removable 6,600 mAh battery, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, nano SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and MIUI ROM.

Additionally, the Mi Pad 4 tablet comes with a 13MP camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture, HDR and 1080p video recording capability. At the front there is a 5MP selfie camera with A.I. based Face Unlock feature.

Mi Pad 4 is now available on pre-order in China in Rose Gold and Black colours starting at 150 Euro for the WiFi-only model with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The LTE-enabled with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM will set you back 200 Euro.