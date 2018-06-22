Galaxy A8 Star goes official with 6.3″ Infinity display, Oreo & 3,700mAh battery

Samsung Electronics quietly expanded its 2018 Galaxy A8 smartphone series adding the Galaxy A8 Star to its lineup of mid-range handsets equipped with an Infinity display.

Galaxy A8 Star goes official

The Galaxy A8 Star feature a 16,2 centimeters tall 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ screen resolution. Inside the phone sits an octa-core CPU embedded presumably in Samsung’s own Exynos 9610 chipset (the company hasn’t mentioned which model it is exactly), it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage expandable for up to 400GB through a micro SD card slot.

Samsung’s Galaxy A8 Star packs a 3,700 mAh battery, runs Android 8.0 Oreo, sports a dual main camera at the back with 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 24MP (same f/1.7 aperture), 24MP front-facing selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and all sorts of connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 4G LTE (Cat 9), NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB-C and there is even a 3.5mm headphones jack.

Pricing and market availability has not been revealed by the South Korean tech giant. We will update this article as soon as Samsung makes these details available.