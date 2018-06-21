Redmi 6 Pro smartphone announcement set for June 25. Meanwhile, Xiaomi shows off the phone!

Monday, June 25, Xiaomi will be annoucing the brand new mid-range Redmi 6 Pro smartphone. But until that happens, Xiaomi has revealed the whole design of the phone in a handful of colourful images posted by the company on its official Weibo account (Chinese social network).

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro smartphone goes official on June 25

Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch display with 2,280 x 1,080 screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and there is also a notch. Apart from this bit of detail the information is very scarce at this time when it comes to hardware specifications. Judging from the renders Xiaomi published in social media, we can assume Redmi 6 Pro’s housing is made of Aluminium (metal), its edges, chin and forehead are average in thinness, and it looks like it has a USB-C port at the bottom.

Update: According to CNMO (Chinese publication), the Redmi 6 Pro will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM (internal storage), dual main camera comprised of 12MP + 5MP sensors with PDAF, 5MP front-facing selfie camera, a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery, and a brand new A.I. based voice assistant integrated within the MIUI 10 ROM.

Xiaomi will launch the mid-range handset Redmi 6 Pro in five colours: Cherry Blossom, Sand Gold, Bali Blue, Dark Stone and in Red Flame colour you see in the render below.

Further details regarding Redmi 6 Pro pricing and availability will be announced in a press event taking place Monday, June 25.