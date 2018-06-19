YouTube Premium and YouTube Music free to try for 3 months in more EU countries

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music is free to try for the next three months in select countries around the world.

Google Inc has just announced that its YouTube Red (paid video streaming content) becomes YouTube Premium. The name change comes as part of a marketing expansion plan. YouTube Premium is now available in 17 more countries most of which are in Europe: the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Canada.

For $12 per month ($18 for a whole family) YouTube Premiu gives you access to YouTube Music Premium , ad-free content, background, and downloads across all of YouTube. YouTube Premium members also get access to the full slate of YouTube Originals shows and movies including the hit series Cobra Kai, Impulse, F2 Finding Football and The Sidemen Show. Click here for the $12 / month plan, or here for the $18 / month Family plan.

In addition, Google is also launching YouTube Music service open to 12 countries. The music streaming service is built on top of all the music on YouTube that you can’t find anywhere else, which one can access through the new app or via a dedicated web player.

YouTube Music offers music videos, official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only listen on YouTube. In addition, it comes with an adaptive home screen to provide users recommendations based on the artists and songs they’ve previously played. Instant access to thousands of playlists across any genre or mood, smart searches, top videos and ad-free listening, downloads and more.

YouTube Music Premium is free for the next three months if you subscribe now. After that it will charge your card $10 / month or $15 / month if you pick the family plan.