LG Q7 smartphone series focuses on high-quality audio experience

In the second half of May, LG Electronics introduced the LG Q7 smartphone series sequel to last year LG Q6 series, but this time around the brand new line-up comes with smarter and more premium features found usually only in the flagship V and G smartphone series, says LG.

The new Q7 series builds up on te foundation started in 2017 with the Q6 series, adding even more exciting specs: Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, water and dust resistance and a fingerprint sensor on the back. LG Q7 range consists of the LG Q7+, LG Q7 and LG Q7 α with the latter upgraded to 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

“The LG Q7, with its stylish design and convenient features of the latest premium smartphones at a reasonable price, is expected to be a good choice for customers who value high performance,” said Ha Jung-wook, general manager of LG Electronics’

The LG Q7 comes with an arc glass design, metal frame and rounded edges, all perfectly sealed offering IP68 water and dust resistance.

LG Q7 is the first phone in its price range to offer DTS:X which delivers virtual 3D surround sound, up to 7.1 channel audio into the headphones for a richer audio experience. The LG Q7+ model even comes equipped with Hi-Fi Quad DAC for even better sound quality and without distortions if paired with high-quality headphones.

All three models feature a 5.5-inch FullVision display with Full HD+ screen resolution at least 3 (maximum 4GB) of RAM, up to 64GB internal storage with up to 2TB microSD card supported slots,and run Android Oreo.

The better equipped model, the LG Q7+ comes with 16MP + 8MP dual camera at the back with PDAF (phase detection autofocus for instant focus), and a 5MP camera at the front with 100-degree Super Wide Angle lens.

All three LG Q7 phones pack a 3,000 mAh battery capable of fast charging through Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset for up to 50% in 30 minutes of charging time. There is also a MediaTek MT6750S equipped model.

As for pricing and availability, the Q7 series is available in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet starting today, June 15, in South Korea, with European and other markets to follow in the next few weeks, months starting at $455, $525 for the Plus version.