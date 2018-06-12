A couple of weeks ago Xiaomi introduced its Mi 8 flagship smartphones trio, and now they are annoucing the affordable Redmi 6 series with some interesting features giving their price tag.

Xiaomi announces affordable Redmi 6 smartphones with Face Unlock & MIUI 10

The Redmi 6, sequel to Redmi 5, is the better of the two featuring a 5.45-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ (720 x 1,440 px) screen resolution. The smartphone comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helip P22 octa-core processor and in two configurations: with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage and in 4GB of RAM + 64GB of built-in storage.

In addition, Redmi 6 has a 3,000 mAh battery inside, a dual main camera at the back with 12MP + 5MP sensors, a 5MP front-facing camera and Face Unlock functionality aside from being able to unlock it through a fingerprint scan.

Redmi 6A is the lesser equipped of the two, but it comes with the same tall display, MediaTek’s quad-core Helio A22 processor, with 2GB of RAM + 16GB internal storage (both smartphones have a micro SD card slot). At the back sits a single 13MP sensor camera, 5MP at the front.

Both phones run Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 ROM developed by Xiaomi for its clients, and they will be available as June 15 in China, with other markets to follow in the next weeks.

As or pricing, Xiaomi says the most affordable model, the Redmi 6A, will cost only $95. It is an under $100 Android handset. The best equipped Redmi 6 phone (with 4GB RAM) amazingly costs less than $160.