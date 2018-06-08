Google’s Pixel 3 XL allegedly caught on camera, and it has a notch!

By the end of the next quarter Google might be unveiling its Pixel 3 smartphones, and people are very excited at the prospect of owning Google’s next-generation Android powered handsets mainly because they will be running the newest stock Android OS version.

On that note, in the last 24 hours a couple of images allegedly portraying a Pixel 3 XL prototype have been making the rounds on the Internets. The images you see above are shared on XDA Developers Forums, and they are portraying a smartphone with a tall display (presumably 19:9 aspect ratio) and a notch, while its back bears an uncanny resemblance to Pixel 2 XL. However, there is a very slight difference between this prototype’s back and Pixel 2 XL’s back: the LED Flash positioning is slightly pushed to the right.

Google’s Pixel 3 XL prototype seen here allegedly has 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, a fingerprint sensor and a single sensor equipped main camera positioned on the back like in previous Pixel models. Nothing crazy here, like, the triple camera we’ve seen in Huawei’s P20 Pro. Google has never been impressed by the amount of camera sensors other smartphone makers are stacking up mostly for marketing purposes.

We are not that convinced that what we see in these pictures is the real deal, however, we are still expecting Google’s Pixel 3 phones to feature a notch, otherwise it wouldn’t make sense for Google to add the notch resize/hide/show software functionality in Android P as a native feature. Besides, the logo imprinted on this prototype is weird to say the least. Google usually slaps a ‘G’ on the back of its Pixel phones.