Asus’ ROG Phone might be the breakthrough the mobile gaming industry needs

Whether we like it or not, the gaming industry finally recognizes the potential of pro mobile gaming, and with games such as Vainglory, Clash Royal, Arena of Valor and Mobile Games to name a few of the titles adopted by the eSports scene in the last couple of years, pro gaming on smartphones and tablets is now as competitive as traditional pro gaming on PC.

Asus announces Republic of Gamers smartphone

Asus sees potentially in this market segment as well, thus it has just announced the first gaming smartphone under its Republic of Gamers series. And not just any smartphone, but one that is one of the most performant Android-powered handsets to date.

Dubbed ROG Phone, the handset features a 6-inch OLED (HDR ready) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and Full HD+ screen resolution. Because its 18:9 tall screen comes doubled up by dual-front facing stereo speakers (24-bit/192kHz DAC) for immersive multimedia viewing and gameplay, ROG Phone measures almost 16cm in height, it weighs 200 grams because of its solid build and is 8.6mm thick due to its 3D vapor cooling system and its non-removable 4,000 mAh battery. The thickness is good to better hold the phone in landscape mode while playing. The gaming experience on thin phones is weird.

Inside the ROG Phone sits an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM and 512GB ROM (internal storage). In addition, Asus equipped the ROG Phone with three USB-C ports to be able to charge and play even in landscape mode, retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and it has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ad.

And the great things are not over. The ROG Phone comes bundled with a series of smart accessories: a TwinView dock providing dual screens, a Mobile Desktop Dock to transform the mobile experience into a PC Desktop-like experience adding a wireless keyboard, mouse and a monitor; and there is also a GameVice Controller which once mounted it transforms the Asus ROG Phone into a portable console reminiscent of Nintendo Switch.

Because of its sophistication (very interesting form factor) and high-performance Asus ROG Phone puts the RAZER Phone and Xiaomi’s Blackshark to shame. Whats more, you can customize the RGB LED illuminated Asus ROG logo at the back. This is the cool factor we will see a lot in the coming 12 months at all major mobile eSport events. The phone runs Android Oreo and it comes with an X Mode which can easily be activated / triggered through a squeeze of the phone.

The phone will set you back at least 1.100 Euro, or over 2.000 Euros if you chose to accessorize it with all the accessories Asus introduced alongside the ROG Phone.