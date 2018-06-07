Lenovo announces Moto Z3 Play! Its best feature is compatibility with all Moto Mods

Scott Pardue
Lenovo introduced this week its next generation Moto Z Play smartphone, and its best feature is the fact that it is backwards compatible with all previous Moto Mods Motorola released.

Lenovo announces Moto Z3 Play, a phone compatible with all Moto Mods

Moto Z3 Play comes featuring a 6-inch Super AMOLED with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution in comparison with 16:9 panels on the earlier generations. To achieve this feat, Motorola engineers removed the physical Home button which embedded a fingerprint sensor and moved the biometric sensor on the right-hand side like we’ve seen in Sony’s Xperia premium phones, while the Power button has been moved in a weird fashion on the left-hand side.

Motorola’s Moto Z3 Play is a mid-range phone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, it comes with 4GB of RAM, 32 / 64 GB internal storage.

In addition, it has a dual main camera at the back with 12MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 5MP sensor to help add the bokeh effect in Portrait photos. At the front Lenovo mounted an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto Z3 Play comes with a 3,000 mAh battery to last you a whole day, and when you’re down in energy, you can easily slap a Power Bank Moto Mods included for free in the retail box, which will then add up to 40 hours of extra battery.

The phone is waterproofed, and it will set you back $500. It is available as of this week in Brazil, with more markets to follow in the coming weeks, months.

