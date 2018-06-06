Galaxy J6 smartphone goes official with Infinity display & fingerprint sensor

Samsung Electronics has just announced a new budget-friendly Galaxy J series smarphone ment for younger generations dubbed Galaxy J6. The phone comes with an 18,5:9 Infinity display with HD+ screen resolution, in-house made Exynos 7870 mid-range chipset, a fingerprint sensor at the back and Android Oreo.

Galaxy J6 features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED panel covered by Gorilla Glass, it has a 3,000 mAh battery embedded inside, comes in 2 / 3 and 4 GB RAM + 32 / 64 GB ROM (internal storage) which is expandable for up to 256GB through a micro SD card slot.

In addition, the Galaxy J6 comes with a 13MP main camera at the back with Autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, while at the front sits an 8MP selfie snapper with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy J6 as of next month in Black, Lavander and Gold colours. No word on its pricing yet, but it should not jump over 350 Euros.