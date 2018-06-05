Lenovo Z5, nothing more than a disappointing smartphone

If it’s too good to be true, then it probably is! For the last few weeks Lenovo has been teasing on social media an all-screen smartphone with four technology breakthroughs, and the final result announced and revelead in a press event earlier today in Beijing, is disappointing at best.

Lenovo Z5 is nowhere close to a an all-screen design, the phone comes with a notch and a pretty large chin. Lenovo claim Z5’s 6.2-inch 1080p display with 19:9 aspect ratio has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, beating Apple’s iPhone X, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Xiaomi’s Mi 8 screen-to-body ratio that’s under 85% in all cases. Z5’s housing is glossy because it is made of two (front/back) glass panels sandwiched together by a metal frame to keep them in place.

Lenovo’s Z5 smartphone is not even close to a flagship smartphone, the phone comes equipped with a mid-range Snapdragon chipset the Chinese company avoided to name in the press conference. It probably is the Snapdragon 636. Lenovo Z5 comes with 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB of internal storage.