Vivo X21 FIFA World Cup Edition goes on sale. Price and details!

With the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament ready to start on June 16, in Russia, and Vivo being one of the many sponsors of worlds most important football events of the year, the Chinese brand begins selling the Vivo X21 FIFA World Cup Edition in its home country and it wont be long before Europeans (probably Russians first) will be able to purchase it on the old continent too.

By comparison, the Vivo X21 FIFA World Cup Edition has the same hardware inside as the Vivo X21 UD announced back in March, the exception is its paint job to match the Russian World Cup theme and flag colours.

It features a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a notch and Full HD+ screen resolution, it has the Snapdragon 660 CPU inside, 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage (micro SD card slot included), a dual main camera at the back with 12MP + 5MP sensors, 12MP selfie snapper at the front, in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3,200 mAh battery

Vivo X21 FIFA World Cup Edition will set you back about $580. For not it is only available in China, but it might not be long before it hits european retail shops shelves as the tournament starts on June 16 2018.