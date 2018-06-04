Motorola One Power, Lenovo’s first phone with a notch

On June 6, in a press event which will be taking place in Brazil, Motorola (Lenovo) will be announcing a new Android-powered smartphone, if not two smartphones according to recent rumours (a Moto Z3 Play is coming soon as well).

Motorola One Power, Lenovo’s first smartphone with a notch powered by Android One

Motorola One Power seen depicted in these alleged official press images shows off what could be Lenovo’s first smartphone to launch with a notch. Its display will sport Full HD+ screen resolution and thin bezels, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range series Snapdragon 636 CPU and a 3,780 mAh according to a quite reliable source. The name of the upcoming Motorola handset and its battery capacity hint at long-lasting device.

In addition, Motorola One Power comes with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage (ROM), runs Android 8.1 Oreo under Google’s Android One project, meaning it will get timely software updates for the next 2-3 years, and it features a dual main camera at the back with 16MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) + 5MP sensor (f/2.0 aperture). At the front there is a 16MP selfie snapper with f/1.9 aperture.

Pricing and availability dates will be revealed in two days by Motorola. We are guessing that this is a mid-range device ment for South America, Europe, African, Middle East and the Asian markets.