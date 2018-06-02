Grim Soul – A Medieval Dark Fantasy Survival [Game of the Week]

Another week came to a close, and it is that time of the weekend when we propose to you our newly discovered Android game of the week.

So, this week our pick is Grim Soul developed by Kefir! A survival MMORPG whose story unfolds in a province shrouded in darkness called Plaguelands (go figure), where its inhabitants have been turned into lost ghouls, zombie knights and blood thirsty witches. While wandering through Plaguelands, your goal is to loot as much as possible and to defeat the monsters that come your way (obviously), but to do so you have to learn how to craft the necessary resources to survive, join a clan to vanquish your enemies, and build fortresses, a castle to protect yourself especially during the night-time from the undead that are crawling these forsaken lands.

Another aspect of this complex mobile game called Grim Soul is the rewards and the mystery solving quests you get. In order to complete the quests you have to collect the letters, the scrolls and the keys that unlocks the mysteries, thus your character gets rewarded. Use ravens to communicate long distances. It will help in the long run.

Grim Soul is a beautifully crafted Android MMORPG with stunning 3D mobile graphics which will remind you of the good old Diablo. The soundtrack is also nice and the gameplay is very engaging and challenging.

Kefir!’s Grim Soul is free to download and play for all, but there is also in-purchases to buff your character faster.

Hope you're enjoying our game of the week proposal!

