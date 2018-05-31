Xiaomi announces Mi 8 flagship smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor

At a press event held earlier today in China, Xiaomi unveiled its 2018 flagship smartphone dubbed Mi 8 as well as a new generation Mi Band fitness tracker, Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi announces Mi 8 flagship smartphone

The Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphonare bears an uncanny resemblance to Apple’s iPhone X, it even features similar technology but this time around it is more performant even when it comes to camera results, and it comes in two versions: the standard model and an Exploration Edition with in-display fingerprint sensor, an advanced notch filled with all sorts of sensors including infra red 3D Face Unlock like the iPhone X, and see through glass housing (see gif bellow) that’s actually done right.

Mi 8 features a 6.21-inch AMOLED display wih a notch, 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution 1,080 x 2248 pixels. In addition, Xiaomi’s brand new flagship phone comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 845, a dual main camera at the back comprised of a 12MP Sony IMX363 (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm sensor) + 12MP Samsung S5K3M3 (with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 µm sensor) telephoto lens. At the front sits a selfie snapper equipped with a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Both cameras take advantage of the A.I. Xiaomi implemented into the handset through its Camera app which allows taking AI Portraits and AI Beauty Face pictures.

Mi 8 comes with a USB-C port but no headphones 3.5mm jack, and it is the world’s first smartphone equipped with dual-frequency GPS for ultra-precise positioning. The phone runs MIUI 10 ROM based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi will begin selling the Mi Band 3 bracelet and the Mi 8 smartphone as early as June 5. The smartphone comes in Red, Blue, Black, a specially designed Gold colour, and it will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM starting at 360 Euros, the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM version 400 Euros and 440 for the 256GB ROM model.

The Exploration Edition comes only in one variant, equipped with 8GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage (ROM). It will set you back 500 Euros, but is still more affordable even than the OnePlus 6, which is considered a flagship killer especially because of its affordable price tag.