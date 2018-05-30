HMD refreshes mid-range & entry level line-up with Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 & Nokia 2.1

At a press event which took place yesterday in Moscow, Russia, HMD Global announced a refreshed portfolio of mid-range and entry-level Android powered smartphones for 2018: the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. The first two phones run Android Oreo, while the latter has a Go Edition of Android v8.0 preinstalled on it.

“We are encouraged by the response that we are getting to our products. Our consumers tell us they love their Nokia smartphones on Android. With this range, we deliver larger screens, enhanced performance across our range with processor upgrades offering up to 50% higher performance while maintaining the perfect balance with power consumption and stunning designs – all in a segment where consumers often need to compromise. With our renewed portfolio, you can now enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying a premium on the price. Each phone radiates effortless style with meticulous attention to detail and no matter your budget, you will be able to find a Nokia smartphone that is right for you,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

The Nokia 5.1 is the most performant of all three and it sports a timeless classic, more refined all-metal design as you can see in the promo video below. The new Nokia phone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 2.5D Gorilla Glass to protect it.

Nokia 5.1 is juiced up by a 2,970 mAh battery, it is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio P18 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, a 16MP main camera at the back, Android Oreo stock, and it will be available in Copper, Tempered Blue and Black colours (available a few weeks later) as of July and in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and in 3GB RAM + 32GB of ROM starting at 190 Euros.

Nokia 3.1 has a more sleek design with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio HD+ display that measures 5.2 inches in diagonal. The phone is equipped with MediaTek’s MT6750 chipset, 13MP main camera, and in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM or 3GB RAM + 32GB of ROM variants.

Nokia 3.1 will be available in Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron colours as of June starting at 140 Euro.

Nokia 2.1 is the entry-level of the bunch with stunning metal details in its design who runs Android Go Edition based on Oreo version. This particular phone comes with dual front-facing stereo speakers (you read it right), a 5.5-inch HD display and a huge 4,000 mAh battery that promises up to 2 days of usage without charging. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 CPU, a 5MP selfie snapper and 8MP rear camera.

Nokia 2.1 will be available in metallic Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver colours, and will be available as of July starting at only $115.

HMD Global reconfirmed at Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 launch event in Moscow its policy to upgrade all Nokia smartphones to Android P.