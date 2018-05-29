Pixel 3 XL to feature a notch! Both Pixel 3 phones with dual speakers and cameras

Back in March when Google released the Android P Developers Preview, the search giant announced that the new version of the system is natively supporting the notch (meaning developers are now able to create apps with an interface based on the size of the notch or none at all). At the time we asked ourselves: Why would they introduce such a feature?

Well, the image you see above answers that questions. It appears that one of Google’s Pixel 3 smartphones will indeed sport such a notch. Now, the source of this image is not 100% reliable, however, we believe that these panels are for real.

In the first half of 2017 Google was negotiating deals with manufacturers such as LG, TCL, CoolPad, Huawei and HTC to help them make future Pixel smartphones, but it ended up buying man power (engineers and coders) from HTC, thus we expect both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to sport a familiar design and breakthrough functionality.

The image at the top is a concept design based on the tempered glass protectors we’ve seen in the image that has leaked on Monday, showing a Pixel 3 XL version with a notch, while both handsets sport dual front-facing speakers and dual selfie camera.

The smaller Pixel 3 looks a lot like the Pixel 2 from last year with quite the chin and forehead, however, the display aspect ratio changes to 18:9.

Both phone will likely embed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU, at least 4 if not 6 GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

As for pricing, any of the Pixel 3 phones will set you back at least 700 to 900 Euros.

To coplement its smartphones line-up, Google might launch a Pixel smartwatch too, this fall.