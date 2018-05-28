What we know about the Galaxy Note 9 so far. Specs, price tag & date of release!

Samsung Electronics is hard at work manufacturing a new Galaxy Note phablet with an S Pen, and this time around it might just come with some breakthrough technology inside. That if its engineers can pull it off in time for August release (only two, maybe three months to deadline).

The rumour has it that Samsung is internally testing in-display fingerprint technology on the Galaxy Note 9, and it might even debut it if all goes well. Apart from the new biometric technology, Samsung is also working on releasing an 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM (internal storage) version of the Note 9, which will make the phablet Samsung’s first ever smartphone equipped with 512GB eUFS memory. Of course that the fans will be able to purchase versions of the Note 9 with 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128 / 256 GB ROM, making the 512GB the most expensive variant of all at over 1.100 Euros. At least that’s what we hear.

In addition, the Galaxy Note 9 will pack either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 or Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset (according to each region), a similar dual camera setup at the back like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus, Bixby v2.0, Android 8.1 Oreo with Galaxy A.i. UX on top of it.

The overall design of the Note 9 will not change much, but expect a larger Infinity display. Some say it might feature a 6.4-inch QuadHD+ Super AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 on top of it from Corning.

The battery inside the Galaxy Note 9 will also receive a bump in capacity. The Galaxy Note 8 from last year has a 3,300 mAh battery, while the S9 Plus comes with a 3,500 mAh battery, thus making the rumours that point towards a whopping 4,000 mAh (3,850 mAh) battery size more believable. Still, they are only rumours for now. Take this with a pinch of salt.

Galaxy Note 9 Price Tag

Word on the street is that Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy Note 9 as early as September to greet Apple’s new iPhone X’s expected to debut in mid-September with sales starting at the end of that month. As for pricing, the cheapest Note 9 model will set you back at least $930 / 700 GBP.

What do we want to see in the next Galaxy Note?

For starters a battery to last us a couple of days without worrying about recharging it. Another feature would be a couple of front-facing stereo speakers and, maybe, 4K display that’s HDR 10 content ready, to enrich our multimedia experience: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, etc. A useful version of Samsung’s vocal assistant Bixby, not a gimmicky feature as it is right now on current Galaxy models.

What feature would you want to see added to Samsung’s upcoming phablet?