Pornhub releases VPNhub app on Google Play store

The company behind Pornhub website released this week a new privacy oriented application for Android users looking to browse and access geo-restricted websites on the internet.

Dubbed VPNhub, the new app offers private and secure VPN that encrypts your personal data and hides your IP address, location and identity, meaning you will be able to browse anonymously while protectinh your personal information on public Wi-Fi hotspots. Of course you cant bypass local ISP’s from what you are doing online, but outside their servers you are 100% anonymous