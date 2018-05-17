OnePlus 6 smartphone announced! Pricing and other details

At the press event we attended yesterday in London, OnePlus unleashed its latest flagship killer, the OnePlus 6. And yes, it is a beast of a phone like all its predecessors packing Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 845, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of ROM, a dual main camera with optical and electronic image stabilization, and more importantly, it runs Oxygen OS v5.1 ROM based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo.

OnePlus 6 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and it has a notch like most Asian flagship smartphones announced in 2018. Made almost entirely of Gorilla Glass 5 (glass panels front and back), the sixth generation Oneplus phone is water-resistant,but it lacks wireless charging for some reason. But don’t fret, it has fast charging with the help of a Dash Charge wall adapter and a USB-C cable included in the retail box. And there is a 3.5mm headphones jack too.

There is a lot of A.I. based functionality embedded and working behind the scenes in this brand new OnePlus phone. And because it has such a huge display with very slim bezels, you’ll be able to use gestures to browse through its menus and settings.

The main camera comes with dual sensors: 16MP Sony IMX 519 with f/1.7 aperture and dual LED Flash plus OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization); the second sensor is a 20MP Sony IMX 376K with the same f/1.7 aperture. This dual camera is capable of shooting videos in 4K at 60 fps and 720p in slow-motion at 480 fps.

As for pricing and availability, Carl Pei (OnePlus Co-founder) said on stage at Copper Box Arena that it will be available as of May 22 starting at 520 Euros for the Mirror Black (glossy) version with 6GB and 64GB of internal storage. The Midnight Black (matte black colour) will also be available as of May 22nd, but in 8GB of RAM configuration with either 128 / 256 GB internal storage. The Silk White model on the other hand wont be available sooner than June 5, and because it is a limited edition it will only be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration.