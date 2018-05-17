Less than 24 hours after Oneplus unleashed the OnePlus 6 flagship killer smartphone in a press event in London, the company makes official a fourth variant of the handset to compliment Marvel’s block buster / record box office breaking Avengers Infinity War movie and its super heroes.

Avengers Infinity War movie’s Oneplus 6 Limited Edition smartphone announced

The OnePlus 6 Limited Edition has a Carbon Fiber-based texture at the back (we are not certain if the fiber covers the glass back or its actually made of Carbon Fiber), the Avengers golden logo imprinted on the back and customized Alert slider, also in gold colour to match its theme.

In addition, the box is also custom made with Marvel and Avengers logos on it, while inside the box you’ll find a protective case resembling Iron Man’s helmet, the wall adapter with the USB-C cable and some sort of a gold medal souvenir.