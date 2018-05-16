OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition owner complains about the paint peeling off

A frustrated OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone owner posted a handful of images on OnePlus’ forum this morning showing how almost all of the White paint peeled off of the back of his phone.

The original OnePlus cases he’s been switching on and off of his OnePlus 5T are probably to blame as he indicates in his forum post.

So this happened to the back of my phone. I don’t have any idea what I did wrong, I’m alternating use between the Carbon and Sandstone case, and when I removed one of them I saw this. I am a loyal Oneplus fan since the 3 and I got excited by the idea of a limited edition phone phone from them. This broke my heart into pieces. Do you guys know any fix for this?

As frustrating as this might be for any smartphone owner, his post raises quite a few questions. Why did he wait until almost all the paint peeled off of the back of the smartphone. Why wait to post it today, when it is the launch event day of OnePlus’ OnePlus 6 flagship killer?

Whatever his intentions are, we are pretty sure OnePlus will take note of the matter and assist him one way or the other. They might even replace his phone with a new one, however, it is unlikely for him to receive a similar Star Wars edition from the company as they are all sold out for months now.

It is good to point out that this is not the first time a OnePlus 5T smartphone owner reported paint problems on OnePlus’ forum. OnePlus 5T Black variant has also been reported as having issues with its paint job, and the culprit seems to be one of OnePlus’ original cases.