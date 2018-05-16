Nokia X6 announced with a notch & Android Oreo. Pricing details!

HMD Global has just made official its latest Android-powered smartphone, the Nokia X6, and yes, it has a notch just like all the others announced in the first half of 2018.

HMD Global launches Nokia X6

Made almost entirely of Gorilla Glass 3, the Nokia X6 comes with a metal frame that sandwiches together the glass panels. At the front there is an 5.8-inch IPS display with a notch, 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution (2,280 x 1,080 pixels).

Inside sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 backed up by 4GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB internal storage (ROM). HMD will also sell the Nokia X6 in 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM version. In addition, the Nokia X6 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone hack and a 3,060 mAh battery.

Nokia X6 has a dual main camera at the back comprised of 16MP + 5MP sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

HMD Global sells the Nokia X6 in White, Black and Blue colours starting at a very affordable price tag. About 180 Euros, but for now only in Asia.