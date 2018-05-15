Redmi S2 goes official with great Selfie Camera & Oreo. Price details!

Xiaomi has officially introduced a new Redmi smartphone, the Redmi S2, which comes with “the best Selfie Camera in the Redmi series” at a very affordable price tag.

Xiaomi announces Redmi S2

The new phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo, features a 5.9-inch IPS display with HD+ screen resolution (720 x 1,440 px), it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, and it comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM variants.

Redmi S2 front-facing is the main feature of the phone. Equipped with a 16MP sensors (2 μm pixels), LED Flash, HDR function and A.I. based face detection, the camera is pretty much something you’ll usually find on premium devices, but this time around it is found on an affordable smartphone. Xiaomi also integrated Face Unlock technology on the Redmi S2. The front-facing camera is a dual model that has a 12MP sensor + a 5MP sensor (also A.I. based functionality).

Redmi S2 comes with a 3,080 mAh battery and it runs a MIUI ROM based on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo.

Price-wise, the Redmi S2 costs 135 Euro for the 3GB RAM model, about 175 Euros the 4GB RAM version of it.