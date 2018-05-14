OnePlus 6 smartphone retail price revealed by Amazon Germany

In two days from today, OnePlus will be unleashing the OnePlus 6 flagship killer in a press event taking place in London, where we will be as well to give you an exclusive hands-on with the handset itself.

In an unexpected fashion Amazon Germany has spilled the beans regarding OnePlus 6 Mirror Black variant. The giant online retailer listed the 64 and 128 GB Black variants revealing and confirming not only the specs, but also OnePlus 6 smartphone retail price tag in Europe, too.

According to Amazon’s listing (which was taken down soon after realizing the mistake its employees made), the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 19:9 (notch included) and 2,220 x 1,080 pixels screen resolution. The screen and the back are covered and protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5, according to Amazon.

Inside sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM to back it up and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, the listing revealed before it was pulled off of the site. OnePlus promises a high-performance variant with 8GB and 256GB internal storage, which might end up to be the OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition variant. Apparently there are three models, unfortunately Amazon Germany only listed the Mirror Black model, but not the recently leaked Oneplus 6 White version.

OnePlus 6 smartphone retail price tag revealed

The OnePlus 6 Mirror Black mode will cost only 520 Euro in 64GB variant, 570 Euros for the 128GB model, according to Amazon Germany.

