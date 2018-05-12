Google to launch the Pixel Smartwatch this autumn

The smartwatch segment kind of stagnated for a really long time (the last 3-4 years). But things will be getting interesting again as of this autumn, when Qualcomm plans to release a new Snapdragon Wear chipset to replace the old now Snapdragon Wear 2100, a chipset that will be build in a smaller scale, thus allowing smartwatch makers to create new and less thicker and bulkier such gadgets.

Apparently, Google will be among the companies that will be releasing smartwatches in the second half of 2018. The rumour has it that it might be a Pixel smartwatch to go along with the Pixel smartphones, pretty much the only gadget that is missing from Google’s hardware portfolio to be complete.

According to Evan Blass, the notorious serial leakster known as @evleaks and his trusted sources. Google is hard at work developing a Pixel smartwatch. Since Google recruited man power from HTC (and we know that HTC planned a smartwatch release for years but never managed to launch it), we believe that the HTC engineers Google brought in are continuing their work on that smartwatch prototype except it is now under Google’s umbrella, meaning it might launch as the Pixel smartwatch this autumn, and more importantly, it will run Wear OS (former Android Wear).

The Pixel Smartwatch might debut during Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch event equipped with Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset and in two versions, where we expect Google to also announced the next-gen Pixel Buds (wireless headphones).

We know, exciting times ahead!