At the annual Google Play Awards event this week (3rd edition), Google announced its winners in the following categories: Standout Well-Being App, Best Accessibility Experience, Best Social Impact, Standout Indie, Best Community Building Game, Best AR or VR Experience, Standout Build for Billions Experience, Standout Startup and the Best Breakthrough Hit.

Quite the change in categories from previous Google Play Award editions, but as you’ve probably noticed during Google’s keynote at Google I/O 2018, it puts a lot of focus into users well-being. In fact, it integrated a lot of new software features into its Android P OS with the well-being of the user in mind. It also focuses on the user experience (OS Interface and responsivenes of the OS, apps and games.

With that in mind lets see who the winners are:

Google Play Award Winners 2018

Standout Well-Being App (Apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies)

Simple Habit – winner

Best Accessibility Experience (Apps or games enabling device interaction that serves people with disabilities or special needs)

Be My Eyes – winner

Best Social Impact (Apps or games that create a positive impact in communities around the world: focused on health, education, crisis response, refugees, financial health and fundraising functions)

Khan Academy – winner

Standout Indie (Games from indie developers that focus on artistic design, gameplay mechanics and overall polish.)

Old Man’s Journey – winner

Best Community Building Game (Games built to connect gamers, encouraging social interaction and community building.)

Episode – winner

Best AR or VR Experience (Apps or games offering highly engaging and immersive experiences with optimal use of ARCore or Daydream UI)

BBC Earth Life in VR – winner

Standout Build for Billions Experience (Apps or games with optimized performance, localization and culturalization for emerging markets)

Flipkart – winner

Standout Startup (Apps from new developers that offer a unique experience while achieving strong organic install growth)

Canva – winner

Best Breakthrough Hit (New apps or games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong organic install growth)

Empires & Puzzles – winner