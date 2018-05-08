OnePlus 6 White model outed by Indian actor Bachchan

We are less than 10 days away from attending OnePlus’ press event in London, where the Chinese OEM will unveil its sixth generation smartphone flagship killer dubbed OnePlus 6.

While this is good news, the bad news is that it is made of glass, or at least the Black version we’ve seen leak several times is, because (surprise, surprise) there is a OnePlus 6 White version as well, apart from the OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition model.

The OnePlus 6 White model was leaked unintentionally by actor, producer and former Indian politician Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted on Twitter the above image where Pete Lau holds a White version in the hand, an image that sparked the hope within OnePlus all-metal design fans who now still have hope for a metal made OnePlus 6.

Judging from what we see in Bachchan’s image (who will attend May 17 launch event in India), the Black version is definitely made of glass (light reflection) and on par with all previous leaks and rumours, while the OnePlus 6 White version seems to feature a matte finish, unless it is due to the angle of the camera which took the picture.

Would you be interested in a OnePlus 6 Sandstone White (made of metal) smartphone or glass is fine if it delivers wireless charging and waterproof coating?