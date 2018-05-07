Android Things v1.0 is now official! Google’s IoT OS

A couple of years after Google introduced Android Things operating system to developers, the system is finally mature enough to launch as a fully fledged platform for Internet of Things (smart objects).

Android Things v1.0 is finally official!

According to Google’s official announcement Android Things v1.0 supports production System-on-Modules (SoMs) based on the following hardware platforms: NXP i.MX8M, Qualcomm SDA212 and SDA624 as well as MediaTek’s MT8516. Those interested in ANdroid Things know that it supports for development platforms such as Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and NXP i.MX7D.