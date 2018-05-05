Google IO 2018 – What to expect (Developers Conference May 8 – 10)

With only three more days before one of the largest developers dedicated conference takes place in the sunny Mountain View of California, it is time to talk about what to expect from such an event, where Google Inc usually shows off what it has been hard at work in the last 10-12 months among other things.

What to expect from Google IO 2018 event

Android P (v9.0)

We will start with Android — the most wide-spread mobile operating system in the world (obviously). While we are still kept in the dark by Google regarding the desert code name the next Android iteration receives, we know that Android P is coming as an early stages version of it is already available to those that know more than a thing or two about flashing ROMs. At Google IO 2018, we expect Google to announce and make available to developers a more stable version, probably a beta version of Android P with a lot of new gestures embedded as native software functions in the system as well as more A.I. based integration through Google’s virtual assistant.

Google Assistant

Right now, Google’s Artificial Intelligence-based virtual assistant is probably the best in the industry mainly because it takes advantage of a ginormous data Google has collected and stored on its servers, and coupled with the wide variety of services it currently has (Google Maps, Play Music, YouTube, Gmail etc), it makes the Google Assistant the best in its class. At Google IO 2018 we are expecting more smart display devices that come embedded with its virtual assistant, maybe new features aside from what we’ve already seen demoed in devices like the LG G7 ThinQ more recently.

Wear OS (former Android Wear)

Recently, Google renamed its smartwatch operating system from Android Wear to Wear OS, because many of the users using it through a smartwatch own iPhones. Now, the OS isn’t making much progress because the hardware isn’t. By now, smart watches should have become mainstream gadgets, but they aren’t due to their hardware limitations. Most of the watches today are bulky and the battery performance is decent-ish at best. However, Google is still hopeful that one day they will become a thing like the smartphones are for the last decade. The good part is that Wear OS has more Google Assistant features baked in it, which allow users to control it through vocal commands.

Android Auto

Android Auto is another platform that Google is hard at work developing, a platform still in its early stages as autonomous cars are still years away from being a thing on our roads, mainly because we lack the necessary wireless internet connection speeds the autonomous car computers needs to communicate in real-time (to the tenth of a millisecond) with the servers to be able to avoid accidents from happening, and thus avoid tragedies. We should expect a far greater in-car multimedia experience both through our smartphones and on our cars display. Further deepening the integration of Google Assistant in the Android Auto platform.

Android TV

Google’s TV platform is good, but it can be great someday (take Xiaomi’s 4K Mi TV Box based on Google’s Android OS success — touted as the best affordable 4K media player for TVs). We are still in need of better Android TV – powered smart TVs or TV set top boxes filled with content and features. Google IO 2018 is the perfect place for Google to announce new such features to up a notch the Android TV experience.

Chrome OS

Chrome OS is still a young and heavily tinkered with operating system, which is why it lacks a lot of the common desktop (running offline) apps every user needs. Even though it received compatibility to run Android apps, Chrome OS user experience is still far from what Windows, Mac or Linux distros have to offer, but Google has an ace up its sleeve. It will soon (and likely to happen during Google IO 2018 event) introduce Linux apps compatibility support, which will finally give us access to all sort of Linux tools, editors and IDEs on Chromebooks. Exciting times ahead if this is happening.

And lets not forget Google’s Internet of Things platform, as this seems to be the future of connected objects in the house and at work.

